1 dead, 1 hospitalized after accident on Highway 80 in Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas - A 44-year-old Mesquite man died after a two-vehicle crash early on Saturday on U.S. Highway 80, according to Mesquite police.
Fatal car accident in Mesquite
What we know:
Mesquite police responded at about 2:29 a.m. Saturday to a major crash involving two vehicles in the eastbound lanes of the 3300 block of U.S. Highway 80.
Both drivers were taken to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. One of the drivers, identified as Erick Delcampo of Mesquite, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
What's next:
No information about the condition of the other driver was immediately available.
The cause of the crash has not been determined. The Mesquite Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Mesquite Police Department.