1 dead, 1 hospitalized after accident on Highway 80 in Mesquite

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The Brief A 44-year-old Mesquite man died following a two-vehicle collision early Saturday morning in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 80. Both drivers were rushed to a Dallas hospital, but the current medical condition of the second driver has not been released. The Mesquite Police Department Traffic Unit is actively investigating the incident, and the cause of the crash remains unknown.



A 44-year-old Mesquite man died after a two-vehicle crash early on Saturday on U.S. Highway 80, according to Mesquite police.

Fatal car accident in Mesquite

What we know:

Mesquite police responded at about 2:29 a.m. Saturday to a major crash involving two vehicles in the eastbound lanes of the 3300 block of U.S. Highway 80.

Both drivers were taken to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. One of the drivers, identified as Erick Delcampo of Mesquite, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

What's next:

No information about the condition of the other driver was immediately available.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. The Mesquite Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating.