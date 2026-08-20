Dallas Cowboys fined $500,000 for multiple fights at joint practice with Saints

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys have been fined $500,000 by the NFL after multiple fights broke out at this week's joint practice with the New Orleans Saints. The league cited the team's participation in "unsportsmanlike behavior at joint practices that has the potential to result in injury" as the reason for the fine. The Saints were also levied a $500,000 fine.



The Cowboys are facing the consequences of engaging in multiple fights during their joint practice with the Saints earlier this week.

Dallas Cowboys fined

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What we know:

The NFL announced it has fined the Dallas Cowboys $500,000 after the team engaged in multiple fights during a joint practice with the New Orleans Saints in Oxnard on Tuesday.

"The Competition Committee has made sportsmanship – including at joint practices – a point of emphasis over the past several years. All clubs were reminded by memo prior to training camp of their responsibility in preventing unsportsmanlike behavior at joint practices that has the potential to result in injury," the league said in a statement.

The Saints were also levied a $500,000 fine.

Multiple scrums broke out during the Tuesday practice.

Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was thrown out of Tuesday's practice after throwing a punch, and cornerback Caelen Carson was also seen throwing a punch.

A Saints defensive tackle can be seen throwing a punch at Cowboys running back Javonte Williams after a play in video recorded by FOX 4's Jeff Kolb.

Another Saint could be seen throwing a helmet during a skirmish.

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The two teams finished the practice as scheduled.

What they're saying:

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told the media after Thursday's practice the team will appeal the NFL fine.

Jones also said the Cowboys will levy individual fines on players involved in the Tuesday practice fights.

What's next:

The Cowboys held their final practice in Oxnard on Thursday, and will head to Arizona to take on the Cardinals in their second preseason game on Saturday, August 22.

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