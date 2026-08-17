Dallas Cowboys defeat Seattle Seahawks 17-7 in first preseason game

article

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys opened their preseason with a 17-7 victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. Dallas' defense set an early tone by forcing turnovers, while receiver Camden Brown sparked the offense with two second-half touchdowns. The Cowboys will look to build on the win when they face the Cardinals in their next preseason matchup on Saturday night.



The Dallas Cowboys won their preseason opener against the reigning Super Bowl champions this weekend.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks

What we know:

The Cowboys kicked off their preseason with the 17-7 victory over the Seahawks on Saturday night.

Dallas et the tone early with a hard-hitting defensive performance, forcing turnovers and holding Seattle to just a single score.

Offensively, the Cowboys found their rhythm in the second half with two touchdowns by Camden Brown.

Related article

What they're saying:

Although the win doesn’t mean much, Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer had high praise for the team.

"Number one, that was a great team effort win. Outstanding. Hey, how about the second half defense? I think it was four three or four outs and then we gave them the ball on the 5-yard line and y’all still kept them out," he said. "And the best thing was we were able as a football team to finish the game on offense with four minutes because nobody can stop Joe Milton on a quarterback sneak."

What's next:

The Cowboys will face the Cardinals in the next preseason game on Saturday night.