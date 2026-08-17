Dallas Cowboys defeat Seattle Seahawks 17-7 in first preseason game
DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys won their preseason opener against the reigning Super Bowl champions this weekend.
Cowboys vs. Seahawks
What we know:
The Cowboys kicked off their preseason with the 17-7 victory over the Seahawks on Saturday night.
Dallas et the tone early with a hard-hitting defensive performance, forcing turnovers and holding Seattle to just a single score.
Offensively, the Cowboys found their rhythm in the second half with two touchdowns by Camden Brown.
What they're saying:
Although the win doesn’t mean much, Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer had high praise for the team.
"Number one, that was a great team effort win. Outstanding. Hey, how about the second half defense? I think it was four three or four outs and then we gave them the ball on the 5-yard line and y’all still kept them out," he said. "And the best thing was we were able as a football team to finish the game on offense with four minutes because nobody can stop Joe Milton on a quarterback sneak."
What's next:
The Cowboys will face the Cardinals in the next preseason game on Saturday night.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the FOX 4 Sports team and video shared by the Dallas Cowboys on social media.