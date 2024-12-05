Dak Prescott wants Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy to return next season

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is showing support for head coach Mike McCarthy as questions remain about his contract.

Prescott told Yahoo Sports on Tuesday that he believes Coach McCarthy would be more than happy if he were on the sideline next season.

The quarterback thinks McCarthy deserves another contract.

Prescott also said it would help McCarthy if he had more influence on the team’s development.

But McCarthy said he gets plenty of support.

"I think it’s like any other job and this one specifically. I mean, I had a clear understanding of the responsibilities. This is the most input I've ever been a part of as a head coach in personnel, particularly in the draft," he said. "So, I'm not sure exactly what he meant by it. But, yeah, I think it's just like anything. You know, we're in year five of our program. I think we have a lot of excellent things in place. Uhm, I think there are things that we can do better. And, you know, I think that's all part of growing."

The Cowboys take on Cincinnati at AT&T Stadium on Monday in Arlington.