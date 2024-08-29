Dallas Cowboys turn focus to QB Dak Prescott as contract talks continue

article

Now that receiver CeeDee Lamb has a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys, many fans are wondering about quarterback Dak Prescott’s future.

Prescott is in the final year of his contract, and the Cowboys’ options are limited.

They can’t use the franchise tag, which would make it almost impossible for another team to sign him. They can’t trade him, either.

So, the team must re-sign Prescott before free agency starts in March or lose him.

Prescott has consistently said he doesn’t concern himself with his contract situation.

Owner Jerry Jones describes Prescott’s contract talks as something that can change in an instant.

"Dak's situation right now for me, from my mirror, has more to do with our situation than it does with the merits of Dak Prescott being quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. There are all kinds of things other than a contract that could change the outcome of him being under contract," Jones said.

The Cowboys’ final public practice of the year was on Wednesday night.

The first game against the Browns is in Cleveland next Sunday.