Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daron Bland injured, out for weeks

The Dallas Cowboys announced a major loss just before their final preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers – another one of their star players is out with an injury.

Cornerback Daron Bland will be out for six to eight weeks, according to the team.

Daron Bland at training camp in Oxnard, California.

Bland felt discomfort in his left foot after the final practice at training camp in Oxnard, California.

Imaging then revealed a stress fracture that led to Bland having surgery.

It’s another starter to go down on Dallas’ defense. The team lost edge rusher Sam Williams for the season at the start of camp.

Bland led the NFL last year with nine interceptions and set an NFL single-season record with five picks returned for touchdowns.

Fortunately, the Cowboys have Trevon Diggs back at cornerback from his season-ending injury.

Before Saturday’s game, Jerry Jones said he likes what he’s seen from the other corners who will have an opportunity to replace Bland.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks about Daron Bland's injury before Saturday's preseason game at AT&T Stadium against the Chargers.

And the Cowboys’ owner feels optimistic about surviving while Bland is out.

"The real good news is – and you really have to look at that with things like this – we’ll see him again after four or five weeks of the season," Jones said. "At five weeks out, we’ll still have an all-to-do ahead of us at that time. Now, we certainly want to have success in the before games, but he’s not out for the year, and he’s not out for the critical time of the year."

As far as who could be that next man up, rookie Caelen Carson, a fifth-round pick from Wake Forest, has had a really strong first NFL training camp and likely has the inside track.