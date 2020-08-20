Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders not allowed on field for 2020 season, but will be in stadium during games

article

The NFL will not allow cheerleaders, mascots, or sideline reporters on the field this season as part of its updated protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reporters and pre-game panelists will likely be set up in sections of empty seats.

The Dallas Cowboys confirmed its cheerleaders will still have an in-person gameday presence by performing from the touchdown decks, beyond each end zone at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys cheerleaders have been actively posting about training camp and what they call Boots in the Bubble.

No word yet on where Rowdy will be during Cowboys home games.