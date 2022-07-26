Dallas Cowboys arrive in Oxnard for training camp

article

The Dallas Cowboys have arrived at their summer home in California for training camp.

Buses pulled up to the team’s facility in Oxnard, California on Monday. The first football practice is on Wednesday.

Some players spent the day Tuesday hanging out with members of another elite sports franchise – Real Madrid.

Dak Prescott tried to score against Madrid’s goalie with no luck. They will have a friendly match Tuesday night.

This year’s camp will not have the same COVID-19 restrictions as last year.

Veteran offensive lineman Zach Martin said this time is crucial for building the team.

"We are still finding our identity as a team. Obviously, every year is different. So, this next month out here is going to be big for us to find that identity," he said.

While it’s hovering around 100 degrees in North Texas, the highs in Oxnard on the southern California coast are in the 70s.