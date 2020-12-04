Dak Prescott speaks out about his rehab struggles

article

Dak Prescott said he’s never suffered an injury as bad as the one that knocked him out for the season. He’s using it to motivate his peers.

As he watches the Dallas Cowboys’ season fall apart before his eyes, the injured quarterback said he’s anxious to return to the field next year.

Prescott fractured and dislocated his ankle in an October game and will miss the rest of what has turned into a miserable 3-8 season without him.

He is now recovering from surgery to repair the ankle and talked about that during a live streaming call with NFL rookies. He told them that recovering from a serious injury is new to him.

“For the first time in my career, missing the rest of the season it’s different. It’s tough but for me as I talk about the mental capacity, it’s about creating and making small victories. So each and every day when I wake up and I go in to rehab it’s about me seeing my leg or seeing my body do something that it didn’t do the day before, creating a feeling I didn’t have the day before so I know that I’m continuing to get better. And at the end of the day, I know my team needs me,” he said.

The Cowboys minus Prescott will play the Ravens in Baltimore Tuesday night on FOX 4.