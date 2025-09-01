Dak Prescott reacts to Micah Parsons trade

The Brief Dak Prescott said he was not really expecting Micah Parsons to be traded. He's happy for his former teammate, considering Parsons is now the highest-paid, non-quarterback player in the NFL. Prescott is also glad everything was resolved before the start of the season so that it isn't a distraction.



Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is talking publicly for the first time about the Micah Parsons trade.

The backstory:

Last week, the Cowboys traded Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Parsons’ contract negotiations had been up in the air for months. He put in a trade request shortly before the team started training camp because he said owner Jerry Jones was refusing to work with his agent.

Jones confirmed he had not made a deal with Parsons’ agent and had instead tried to negotiate with Parsons directly.

Related article

What they're saying:

Prescott, who went through his own contract negotiations last year, was asked about the trade over the weekend.

"I can’t say I was completely surprised. But I definitely didn’t think he was going to get traded. But the way their negotiations went down, it seems like it got personal on their end," he said. "It’s good that a solution happened. Micah got paid and got paid very well. And great for him and his family. And we’ll see him in about a month."

Prescott also said he is glad the team can move past this and not have it be a distraction at the start of the season.

What's next:

The Cowboys will open the NFL season against the Philadelphia Eagles this Thursday.

Parsons will return to AT&T Stadium when the Cowboys play the Packers on Sept. 28.