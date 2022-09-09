Dak Prescott practices fully on Friday, McCarthy has no concerns about availability Sunday

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he did not have any concerns that quarterback Dak Prescott would be able to play for Sunday's home opener against the Buccaneers.

Prescott was limited in practice Thursday with a right ankle issue he said was caused by trying a different style of cleats.

It’s the same ankle that was surgically repaired after the gruesome injury that ended Prescott’s 2020 season in Week 5.

Prescott said he had worn a different style of cleats all of training camp.

McCarthy said Prescott was checked out by the Cowboys medical staff.

"He's going to be a full participant today. I anticipate he'll be the same tomorrow, so I don't have any concern," McCarthy said.

Prescott does not carry an injury designation on the Cowboys Week One injury report.

Safety Jayron Kearse was listed as questionable with a neck issue and WR Michael Gallup has been ruled out.

Dallas plays Tampa Bay on Sunday night in Arlington.



