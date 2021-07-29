Dak Prescott on Simone Biles: ‘I understand where she's coming from’

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he understands what USA gymnast Simone Biles is going through as she battles mental health challenges.

Prescott discussed Biles during his one-on-one interview with FOX 4’s Mike Doocy at Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

Biles made international headlines by pulling out of the Olympic gold medal women’s gymnastics team final citing mental health concerns. She later announced she wouldn’t participate in the women’s gymnastics all-around final.

"That's her decision. Obviously she was feeling something that she didn't necessarily feel comfortable performing. She's doing a very dangerous event and very dangerous sport. You're in the air flipping and doing all these things. If you don't feel comfortable doing that or if your body's not in the right place or mind's not in the right place, you could be seriously injured," Prescott said.

Prescott said he knows what it’s like to face mental health challenges.

"I understand where she's coming from and I don't think it's up to me or anybody else to judge that," he said.

Simone Biles of Team United States looks on during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.(Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)

Prescott himself made headlines when he revealed earlier this year he had battled depression and anxiety following the death of his brother by suicide.

"I got a good response," Prescott said, mentioning there were only a few detractors in the wake of his revelation. "I was not necessarily surprised by the response but I’m grateful that I got the response that I did."

Prescott is one of a growing number of young athletes, like Biles or tennis star Naomi Osaka, discussing mental health.

"A lot of people, men, women, leaders, understand the importance of that. And me being genuine and transparent about that was just saying that its ok to not be ok. It’s ok to get help because we all need that at times. If that’s what you have to do to get yourself back to where you need to be to make sure your mentals are right so you can be great for other people, that’s very important," he said.

RELATED:

Dak Prescott leaves Cowboys' training camp practice with muscle strain in shoulder

Olympic champ Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition

Advertisement

Simone Biles withdrew from Olympics gymnastics final to protect team, self