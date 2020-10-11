Dak Prescott leaves Giants-Cowboys game with apparent ankle injury

article

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott sustained an apparent right ankle injury midway through the third quarter of Sunday’s Dallas-New York Giants game.

Prescott was injured at the end of a 9-yard run when he was tackled by New York defensive back Logan Ryan. His right foot was bent at an awkward angle as Prescott grabbed at his leg in obvious pain.

The lower right leg was placed in a cast before Prescott was loaded on a cart. He covered his face with a towel at times before pulling it away to show he was in tears as he was taken off the field on a cart.

Reporters were told a short time later that Prescott would be taken to the hospital for further evaluation. ESPN's Adam Schefter later reported that Prescott would undergo ankle surgery on Sunday evening.

Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, now the offensive coordinator for the Giants, was among the many people who came onto the field to check on Prescott.

Not long before the injury, Prescott had his first career touchdown catch from receiver Cedrick Wilson, who took a reverse pitch from running back Ezekiel Elliott.

More to come on this developing story.

