Third arrest made in connection to fatal Garland apartment complex shooting

The Brief On Tuesday, November 10, Garland Police arrested 17-year-old Samuel Biak Cung in connection to a November 6 shooting at a Garland apartment complex. Cung is the third person arrested in connection to the shooting in the last four days. 20-year-old Richard Le and 19-year-old David Cungtha Ceu were arrested on Nov. 7 and Nov. 9, respectively. Le and Ceu are charged with capital murder. Garland Police did not identify Cung's charge. All three are currently detained at the Garland Detention Center.



Garland Police have arrested a third suspect in connection to a November 6 shooting at an apartment complex.

Samuel Cung, 17 (Garland Police)

What's New:

On Tuesday, November 10, Garland Police arrested 17-year-old Samuel Biak Cung. He has been placed in the Garland Detention Center and is being held on a $10 million bond.

No charge for Cung was released by Garland Police.

Garland Belt Line Road shooting investigation

Garland Police

Dig deeper:

Cung was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Adan Rendon Jr. on November 6. He's the third person to be arrested in connection to Rendon Jr.'s death in the last four days.

Rendon Jr. was found at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Belt Line Road suffering from gunshot wounds, and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives determined the shooting was not a random act of violence and that Rendon and the suspect knew each other, police said.

Richard Le, 20 (Garland Police)

On November 7, police identified and arrested 20-year-old Richard Le in connection to Rendon Jr.'s death.

He has been charged with capital murder and is being held without bond at the Garland Detention Center.

David Cungtha Ceu, 19 (Garland Police Department)

On November 9, 19-year-old David Cungtha Ceu was arrested in connection to the shooting with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

He's been charged with capital murder and is being held on $10 million bond at the Garland Detention Center.

What's next:

Garland Police said their investigation into the fatal shooting remains ongoing.