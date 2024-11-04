Expand / Collapse search

Dak Prescott to miss 'multiple weeks' with hamstring injury, reports say

By
Published  November 4, 2024 1:26pm CST
The Brief

    • Dak Prescott is expected to miss "multiple weeks" with a hamstring injury
    • Prescott suffered the injury in the 4th quarter of Sunday's game against the Falcons.
    • Cooper Rush is expected to start in Prescott's absence.

ARLINGTON, Texas - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury, according to new reports.

Prescott injured his hamstring during Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero says Prescott's injury "is not looking like a short-term injury."

Prescott is expected to get a second opinion, according to Rapoport.

Cooper Rush replaced Prescott on Sunday after his injury early in the fourth quarter.

Rush led the Cowboys to a 4-1 record in 2022 after Prescott was injured.

Trey Lance is expected to be the team's backup quarterback.

The Cowboys are currently 3-5 on the season.

They face the Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) on Sunday.

The Source

  • Information in this article comes from the NFL Network and Dallas Cowboys.