Dak Prescott could fully return to practice this week, still may not start against Detroit

The Cowboys said quarterback Dak Prescott could be cleared Tuesday for a full return to practice.

Prescott has gone through drills and pregame workouts over the last few days.

Wednesday could be his first full practice since injuring his thumb during the first game of the season.

Head coach Mike McCarthy wants to see Prescott practice for a full week. He’s not ready to say who will start at quarterback on Sunday.

"I think the final threshold… you have return-to-play (clearance), but then there’s the timing. You’ve got to get the timing. That’s for any position. You know, I think when you look at players that return to play, they’re cleared medically to play. But if you don’t totally feel the time is not quite there, you know they may need another week," McCarthy said.

Prescott told reporters he plans to start Sunday when the Cowboys host the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium.

If he’s not ready, Cooper Rush would start his sixth straight game.