Dak Prescott on a new contract: ‘Good conversations are going on’

Talk around the Dallas Cowboys training camp has focused more on player contracts than football.

Receiver CeeDee Lamb is staying away from Oxnard, California until he gets a contract extension.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is in the final year of his deal but has been practicing with the team.

Prescott knows an NFL team is going to pay him. And right now, he believes that will be the Cowboys.

"Good conversations are going on. I will say that. Call it negotiations, whatever, conversations. A lot of good things are going on there. So, a lot of confidence once again," he said. "If it happens it happens. Honestly, it's the business. I'm not… whether those contracts are going good, as I said the conversations, I'm happy where I am right now, and that's really where my focus is."

The Cowboys take on the Raiders in the second preseason game Saturday in Las Vegas.