Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert reacts to being hit in sensitive area before game-winning TD

The 3-2 Dallas Cowboys may have given the Detroit Lions more to think about ahead of their Sunday matchup.

Dallas wide receiver Jalen Tolbert is suddenly a player NFL teams may need to keep an eye on.

His game-winning catch last Sunday in Pittsburgh took him from an unknown to someone who might be the difference between a win and a loss.

When FOX 4’s Jeff Kolb asked him where that catch ranks in his lifetime, he said it was no doubt Nov. 1.

That moment was very special in part because of his story with the Cowboys, working through struggles and not being the top receiver like he had been on for most of his life.

Tolbert said it’s all about doing his job.

"Obviously, as receivers we try to get open every play. Trying to do our part of the play, every play. And so whether the ball comes to us or not, we're trying to find a way to get open. Trying to do the job, you know, whether it's to get the ball or to get somebody else open. So, I think overall, we are just working to do our part. And when the ball comes our way, like I said that's what we work for. Those are the moments we want and so you just make a play when it's your turn," he said.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 7: Jalen Tolbert #1 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 7, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Still, it was a huge play for Tolbert, who stepped up in a major way after veteran receiver and mentor Brandin Cooks went down with his injury.

Part of what made the touchdown unforgettable was what happened on the play before. Tolbert took a shot in a place where no man ever wants to get hit.

He fought through it, delivered the hero moment, and gave offensive lineman Tyler Smith just the material he needed to be the star of post-game interviews, playing unofficial team doctor.

"The ball, I thought I could get underneath it. And it hit the ground, and it hit me in my private area, and for a minute, I kind of just blacked out of it. I couldn’t really breathe, but like I said in my head, I was like, ‘I can’t not be in the game,’" Tolbert said.

"JT literally sprained his [expletive] nuts the play before and comes back and makes the game winner," Smith told reporters.

"It’s hilarious. We talked about it on the plane ride home. We just all laughed," Tolbert joked. "I’m fine. I was fine after. In that moment, I just needed a second, but we didn’t really have that."

He took home the game ball and will paint the words "Game-Winning Touchdown" on it. He said he’ll find a nice place to keep it in his house.

Tolbert and the Cowboys are back at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The game is on FOX 4. Kickoff is set for just before 3:30 p.m.