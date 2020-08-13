Cowboys will limit stadium capacity to an unspecified amount, require fans to wear masks

article

The Dallas Cowboys plan to limit the number of fans inside AT&T Stadium for home games. But it’s still not clear how limited the crowd will be.

The team on Thursday announced its new COVID-19 policy for fans tailgating and watching the game inside the stadium.

The policy suggests fewer fans will be allowed to attend home games but does not say how many or give a capacity percentage.

“With 15 dedicated entries and exits, in addition to the 3 million square feet of club, concourse and corridor space, fans will have ample space to practice social distancing,” the Cowboys said in a news release.

All fans over the age of 10 will be required to wear a mask inside the stadium and in all stadium parking lots except when eating or drinking.

Parking and tailgating spots will be spaced out and tickets will be sold in seat blocks or “pods” so that families and small groups of friends can remain socially distanced from other groups.

Advertisement

Fans entering the stadium will go through a “frictionless” security scan and will be asked to stand at least six feet apart while waiting in line.

All tickets will be issued on mobile devices and no cash will be accepted in the parking lots, concession stands or gift shops. Food will be served in to-go containers with pre-packaged utensils and condiments.

AT&T Stadium's retractable roof and endzone doors will be opened as much as possible to increase airflow during games.

Stadium staff members will routinely disinfect high-touch surfaces and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the building. After games, the stadium will be cleaned and disinfected with single-use wipes and mops and fogging sprays.

The Cowboys said staff members will receive special training on the new health and safety protocols and will wear personal protective equipment at work.

The policy does not mention anything about staff members or fans undergoing temperature checks.

“Amidst the difficulties brought on by COVID-19, our focus has been to safely bring football back to our community. We are deeply grateful for the patience, understanding, and support our fans have shown during these historic and turbulent times as we continue to prepare for a successful season,” said Charlotte Jones, the Cowboys’ Chief Brand Officer.

The Cowboys previously announced that there would be no season tickets available for the 2020-2021 season. All single-game tickets that were previously sold were also refunded.

Season ticket holders will be given the first opportunity to buy single-game tickets for the limited number of available seats.