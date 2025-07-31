Cowboys training camp practice cut short because of fights

As Dallas Cowboys training camp continues in Oxnard, California, head coach Brian Schottenheimer's motto for the team is "compete every day." But some of that competition has gotten out of hand, with fights breaking out in several practices.

Cowboys Training Camp Fights

What we know:

Players and even some coaches ran sprints as punishment after a few fights broke out during Wednesday's practice.

Coach Schottenheimer warned the players he wanted them to be competitive but not combative.

That message apparently didn’t stick. Throughout Wednesday’s practice, there was pushing and shoving.

Rookie Ajani Cornelius reportedly threw a punch that got him tossed out of practice.

What they're saying:

Quarterback Dak Prescott told FOX 4’s Mike Doocy and Sam Gannon that he was not surprised that Coach Schotty is putting his foot down.

"He has a standard, and I think that’s what you saw out there today. He’s not going to allow that to slip, and he’s not going to allow anything but the standard to go. Super excited for what he’s been doing, the mentality he brings to this team, and the team we’re shaping up and him leading," Prescott said.

Schottenheimer will clearly be focusing on discipline for the rest of camp, which runs through Aug. 13.

First Responders Honored

The team was treated to a flyover from two World War II-era planes on Thursday – a B-25 bomber and an F6F Hellcat.

Then, after practice, about 150 military personnel, including many from the nearby Point Mugu Naval Base, and area first responders were honored. The heroes got the chance to meet some of the coaches and players.

Among those on hand was Jack Schoomaker. He's the brother of Cowboys tight end Luke Schoomaker.

What they're saying:

"I came out here to see Luke. You know, it's a rare occasion because he's always really busy with football and everything. And, you know, with the military that can get really tough too. We were able to make it work. And it's great to see Luke and see the whole team," Jack said.

"It's really awesome just to see the respect that they have for him and his guys that he brought last year. He brought a few this year. And it really does mean a lot seeing the guys on the football field who are the stars just to have that respect that they do for the armed services and all the services," Luke added.