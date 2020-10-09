Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith likely out for the season

article

The Dallas Cowboys may be without one of their best players for the rest of the season.

Left tackle Tyron Smith has a recurring neck injury.

He missed two games this season and reportedly aggravated it in Sunday’s game against Cleveland.

Quarterback Dak Prescott will have to depend on less experienced players to protect him.

"Obviously you can't replace some of the guys that we have on this team and some of our original starters, but I have a lot of confidence that the coaches and that the people in the front office make the right decisions putting these people here. Not only that, I see the way these young guys come in and practice and prepare,” he said.

Starting right tackle La’el Collins had hip surgery that ended his season this week.

Advertisement

The 1-3 Cowboys host the 0-4 New York Giants on Sunday.