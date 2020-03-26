Cowboys reportedly resume contract talks with Dak Prescott

article

The Dallas Cowboys are still trying to sign quarterback Dak Prescott to a long-term contract.

ESPN reported the team has resumed negotiations with Prescott’s representatives.

This is the first time the two sides have spoken since the Cowboys used the franchise tag on Prescott earlier this month.

The tag keeps him from talking to other teams and guarantees him a salary of nearly $27 million for the upcoming season.

The Cowboys have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal with their quarterback.