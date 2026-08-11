Cowboys, Rams holding joint training camp practice in California

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams will hold a joint training camp practice in California this afternoon. No fans will be allowed for the joint practice, and the media will not be allowed to film or post any video from team drills. The Cowboys' remade defense will get its first test against the Rams, who come into the 2026 season as a Super Bowl favorite with reigning NFL MVP and DFW native Matt Stafford at quarterback.



The Cowboys' remade defense will get its first test during a joint practice with a Super Bowl contender on Tuesday.

Cowboys, Rams joint practice

OXNARD, CA - AUGUST 05: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the Los Angeles Rams - Dallas Cowboys joint Training Camp on August 05, 2025, at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Expand

What we know:

The Dallas Cowboys will head south to Los Angeles on Tuesday for a joint training camp practice with the Los Angeles Rams.

It's the third straight season the Cowboys and Rams have held a joint practice. In the past two summers, the Rams drove up the Pacific Coast to Oxnard.

Media members will not be allowed to record the joint practice, and no fans will be in attendance. During the previous joint practices in Oxnard, both recording and fans were allowed.

Rams bring star power

FOX 4's Jeff Kolb reports that Rams superstar defensive end Myles Garrett, who the team acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns earlier this year, will not participate in the practice.

However, the Cowboys will still face many stars on the Rams' roster, including the reigning NFL MVP in quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The 38-year-old Highland Park native led the Rams to the NFC Championship Game last season, where they fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. Stafford and the Rams won Super Bowl LXI in 2022.

Other notable Rams include wide receiver Puka Nacua, who accounted for 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025, and cornerback Trent McDuffie, who was acquired by the Rams in the offseason.

Big test for Dak, defense

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott hasn't played in a preseason game in years, and that likely won't change this year. Tuesday's joint practice represents the biggest opportunity for Prescott to see meaningful snaps before the 2026 season begins.

The amount of star power the Rams have on offense will also represent an opportunity for the Cowboys' revamped defense to shine against what many think could be the best offense in the NFL.

Rookies like Caleb Downs and Jaishawn Barham will have their hands full against Nacua and fellow Rams receiver Davante Adams.

Caleb Downs

What's next:

The Cowboys and Rams' joint practice is set to begin at 12 p.m. CT.

Today's joint practice is the first of two this year for the Cowboys. On Aug. 18, the team will host the New Orleans Saints in Oxnard for a joint practice.