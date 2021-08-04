Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott likely out until next week with hurt shoulder

article

The Dallas Cowboys said quarterback Dak Prescott may start throwing again next week.

Prescott left practice early last week with a muscle strain in his throwing shoulder.

Since then, he’s been limited to individual drills.

Backup quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush and Ben Dinucci will play in Thursday night’s preseason game against Pittsburgh.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy said there’s no need to rush Prescott’s recovery.

"After the research and looking at it, we just don’t want this to turn into something, something big. So, he’s doing everything that he possibly can but we’re just being a little more conservative with his rehab," he said.

Coverage of the Hall of Fame game between the Cowboys and the Steelers starts at 6 p.m. on FOX 4.

