Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on loss to Cardinals: 'I was pissed off'

With the Dallas Cowboys driving late in the game against the Arizona Cardinals quarterback Dak Prescott threw a back-breaking interception to clinch the Cowboys first loss of the season.

The Cowboys were double-digit favorites going into the game, making it one of the biggest upsets of the season in the NFL.

It is a loss that is sticking with the Cowboys QB.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 24: Zaven Collins #25 of the Arizona Cardinals sacks Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter of a game at State Farm Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty

Prescott and the Cowboys offense only scored one touchdown in five trips to the red zone against the Cardinals. It has been a trend in the first three weeks of the season.

They are now six of 15 in the red zone for the year.

It was clear as Prescott spoke with reporters on Thursday that Sunday's loss still stings.

"I was pissed off. I mean I'm always pissed off. Yeah, I'm always pissed off after a loss," said Prescott. "I don't know if we can rate my different levels of pissed-offness, but yeah it sucks, it really does."

Dak is looking to bounce back on Sunday against the Patriots.

He could have more help on the offensive line this week.

Center Tyler Biadasz and guard Zack Martin returned to limited practice on Thursday. Left tackle Tyron Smith did not practice again.

None of the three starting lineman played in the Week 3 loss.

The Cowboys and New England play Sunday at 3:25 p.m. on FOX 4.