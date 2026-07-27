Cowboys players head to California for training camp

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys arrive in Oxnard, California on Monday, with 90 players competing for 53 roster spots starting at Wednesday's first practice. Dallas aims to rebuild a struggling defense under a new defensive coordinator to complement last season's top-ranked offense. Hall of Famer Michael Irvin highlighted the team's early commitment to winning, with training camp coverage running through mid-August.



Football season is nearly here. The Dallas Cowboys kick off their training camp in Oxnard, California this week.

Cowboys Training Camp

What we know:

The players are set to arrive in Oxnard on Monday afternoon. Their first practice is on Wednesday.

The 90 players will then fight for a spot of the 53-man roster.

Dallas is looking to build on a high-powered offense that ranked second in the league in both total yards and passing yards last season.

But all eyes will be on the defense, which struggled near the bottom of the NFL. Dallas added a new defensive coordinator this season to hopefully turn things around.

What they're saying:

Hall of Famer Michael Irvin said he can’t wait to see how all of the off-season adjustments translate to the field.

"Those moments are the moments you get to commit to each other what kind of season you're going to have. You can't start in September or start in August, and then say, 'We're going to do this.' and make those commitments take you all the way to February. You gotta start sooner. And this year, the Cowboys did start sooner. For the first time in I don't know how long, we haven't been talking about money, so now they can talk about winning," Irvin said.

Big picture view:

Training camp runs through mid-August.

FOX 4 will have live coverage from California on Free4All at 10 p.m. with Mike and Sam.