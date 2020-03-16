Cowboys place franchise tag on Dak Prescott

article

With a deadline looming, the Dallas Cowboys have placed an executive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott is a free agent. He and the Cowboys have been negotiating on a new contract for months but have not been able to reach a deal.

The Cowboys had until 11 a.m. Monday to decide whether to use the league’s franchise tag to keep Prescott in Dallas for another year.

The Cowboys also considered using the franchise tag on receiver Amari Cooper, who is another free agent.

The older labor deal would have allowed the team to tag both players. The new rules do not.