Cowboys move to 2-0 with 31-21 win over the Redskins

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dak Prescott carved up the Washington Redskins' defense with his arm and his legs, completing 26 of 30 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 69 yards in a 31-21 Dallas Cowboys victory Sunday to improve to 2-0.

A week after putting up a perfect 158.3 QB rating, Prescott responded from an interception to lead Dallas on consecutive touchdown drives of 97, 83 and 75 yards. He's the first Cowboys quarterback to compile seven touchdown passes in the first two games of the season since Don Meredith in 1966.

It was a game that felt like it was being played deep in the heart of Texas — an entire side of the lower bowl was full of blue and white Cowboys jerseys, who just about outnumbered Redskins fans. Sounds of "Coop" filled the stadium after Cooper's catches, and there was a loud "DE-FENSE" chant when Washington had the ball.

The Redskins (0-2) got a rushing touchdown from Adrian Peterson and passing TDs from Case Keenum to Paul Richardson and rookie Terry McLaurin. But their banged-up defense playing without two starters struggled to contain Prescott or cover his receivers.

No time was that more evident than when Prescott and Smith torched cornerback Josh Norman for a

OLD-GUY HISTORY:

With his

Peterson rushed for his 107th career touchdown, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Jim Brown for fifth on the all-time list. Peterson started for Washington in place of

PENALTIES GALORE:

The teams combined for seven holding penalties in the first half alone. By the time all was said and done, Dallas had eight accepted penalties for 67 yards and Washington had six for 44 yards.

INJURIES:

Cowboys: Lost DE Antwaun Woods in the second quarter with a left knee injury. ...WR Tavon Austin was out with a concussion.

Redskins: S Montae Nicholson left briefly with a foot injury that appeared to bother him even after he returned. ... TE Vernon Davis missed a handful of plays with an eye injury. ... Played without TE Jordan Reed (concussion), DL Jonathan Allen (knee), CB Quinton Dunbar (knee) and CB Fabian Moreau (ankle).

UP NEXT:

Cowboys: host the winless Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Redskins: host the Chicago Bears on Monday, Sept. 23.