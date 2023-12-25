Cowboys' Micah Parsons upset with officials after loss to Dolphins: 'Free me dawg!!!'

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took issue with the officiating in the team’s close loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and expressed his frustrations to reporters and on social media.

Parsons was upset about the lack of holding penalties against the Dolphins. The team’s website noted he’s gone 38 straight quarters without drawing a holding penalty. This season, he has 13 sacks, 53 total tackles and has tied his career high with 30 QB hits.

"It's mind-blowing, the things that are getting called, the positions we get put in," he said via the team’s website. "We just got to learn to fight the adversity and know a lot of it is BS. It's football plays, but it's the world we live in. We got the star on the helmet."

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 24: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins drops back to pass during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Cowboys 22-20. (P Expand

Parsons did receive a penalty when he hit quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on one play. He pushed Tagovailoa in the back and the quarterback went to the ground. It was his only roughing the passer penalty of the season.

"[The official] said my intent was to punish the quarterback," Parsons said. "But how am I trying to punish him if I'm just trying to sack him? It's not like it's a late hit. I didn't leave my feet. I didn't lead with my head. I don't know how you make that call."

"I got there so quick, how was I supposed to know he got the ball out? It was within a second. I didn't leave my feet. I didn't lead with my head, so I don't know what a roughing the passer is anymore. In reality, I ran into D-Law. We both met at the quarterback. Like I said, it's just hard to play defense."

On social media, Parsons posted a photo on his Instagram Stories that showed him trying to break free of two Dolphins linemen.

"Free me dawg!!!" he wrote. "Whatever I did to the officials I’m sorry."

Miami kicker Jason Sanders gave the Dolphins the 22-20 win in the closing seconds.

Parsons had seven tackles in the game.

This article first appeared on FOX News. READ MORE: https://www.foxnews.com/sports/cowboys-micah-parsons-upset-officials-loss-dolphins-free-me-dawg