Even NFL star players can't avoid jury duty: Cowboys kicker serves days before SNF

article

While valid reasons such as medical conditions or financial hardship can excuse someone from jury duty, being a star kicker in a primetime game doesn’t seem to make the cut.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey reportedly missed practice Wednesday to serve.

The Fort Worth Star Telegram reported that Aubrey, one of the NFL’s top kickers this season, was selected to sit on a 12-person jury for a felony assault case in Tarrant County. The case involves a second-degree strangulation charge.

Aubrey is required to attend hearings over several days.

The Cowboys are scheduled to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but Aubrey may have to return to court on Thursday and Friday, with the possibility of additional hearings.

However, court sessions typically don’t occur on Sundays, meaning Aubrey is expected to play.

A spokesperson for the Cowboys confirmed that if the trial continues into next week, Aubrey is still expected to play Sunday.