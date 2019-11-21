Cowboys hope to continue winning streak despite recent struggles in the running game

article

The Cowboys hope to have all areas of their game at full strength when they face the defending Super Bowl champs Sunday in New England.

The Dallas passing game is rolling, thanks to performances by quarterback Dak Prescott.

But the ground game has struggled in the past two games. That puts pressure on running back Ezekiel Elliott.

“If you think you have trouble keeping your spirits up when you win a football game, that game we played last Sunday. You win a football game, you’re excited. You’re happy. All the other stuff will handle itself. I’ve always said accolades. All the other stuff is not important. What’s important is win a football game,” Zeke said.

