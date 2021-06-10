Cowboys hold final mini-camp practice at The Star in Frisco

article

The Dallas Cowboys' final workout of the spring is Thursday morning in Frisco.

The team has been giving first-round draft pick Micah Parsons some reps at defensive end.

He was drafted out of Penn State as a linebacker.

Quarterback Dak Prescott also told reporters he’s mentally and physically past the ankle injury that ended his season last year.

"That was a big one for my confidence being able to pivot and being able to turn left, get out there right, change directions and not feel anything. Then look at the tape and realize day by day I’m running more smoother. I’m getting better. I’m using my leg more as I throw. And those are all building blocks and stepping stones for me to get where I want to be. It’s just exciting," he said.

It’s not official but the Cowboys hope to return to Oxnard, California for training camp next month.

Advertisement

They held camp in North Texas last year because of the pandemic.