Brian Schottenheimer scores first win as head coach as Cowboys top Giants in overtime

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 40-37 on Sunday. Brandon Aubrey kicked a 46-yard field goal to win the game in overtime. This was also Coach Brian Schottenheimer's first win as a head coach.



Dallas Cowboys fans are celebrating the first win of the season after a tough battle against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

It was a thrilling back-and-forth game between star quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson.

The Cowboys got three chances in overtime, eventually winning on Brandon Aubrey’s 46-yard field goal.

Dallas won 40-37, giving Brian Schottenheimer his first win as head coach.

What they're saying:

"I’ll remember this one forever because of the fight of these guys, the way they didn’t quit. They just kept believing," Schottenheimer said. "So proud of those young men, the hard work they’ve done. This is about them. This isn’t about me. I’m just so blessed to be their head coach.

"Told him how much we all appreciate him. Told him that game was the epitome of his coaching style, just the resiliency he has, the way he carries himself, the way he coaches," Prescott added.

Coach Schottenheimer receives game ball

After the win over the Giants, there was a heartfelt moment in the locker room as Prescott gave Coach Schottenheimer the game ball.

"First game ball, first win. Hell of a coach," Prescott said.

Schottenheimer was overcome with emotions as the team cheered.

He has spent 27 years in various positions as an NFL assistant before rising to the head coach level with the Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears

What's next:

The Cowboys will take on the Bears in Chicago on Sunday.

You can watch the game on FOX 4 or the FOX One streaming app.

Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m.