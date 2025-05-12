Dallas Cowboys to open season against defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys will start the 2025 season against Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.
The game will kick-off the season in primetime at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, Sept. 4.
Dallas Cowboys in NFL Kickoff Game
The Cowboys previously played in the standalone NFL Kickoff Game in 2012 and 2021.
Dallas defeated the New York Giants 24-17 in 2012.
The Buccaneers beat the Cowboys 31-29 to start the 2021 season.
Cowboys-Eagles past matchups
By the numbers:
The Eagles defeated the Cowboys twice last season.
Philadelphia beat Dallas 34-6 at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 10.
The Eagles won 41-7 in Philadelphia on Dec. 29.
Backup quarterback Cooper Rush started both games.
The Cowboys are 74-58 against the Eagles all-time.
NFL Schedule release
What's next:
The full NFL schedule has not been released yet.
The league is set to release the schedule on Wednesday.
Dallas Cowboys Opponents
Dig deeper:
The Cowboys' schedule has not been released at this time, but we do know the team's opponents this year.
The dates and order of the matchups will be released on May 14.
Home
- Giants
- Eagles
- Commanders
- Packers
- Chiefs
- Chargers
- Vikings
- Cardinals
Away
- Giants
- Eagles
- Commanders
- Bears
- Broncos
- Lions
- Raiders
- Jets
- Panthers
Dallas Cowboys 2025-2026 season
Big picture view:
The Cowboys are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 7-10 season.
This time around they will have a new coach, former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.
Quarterback Dak Prescott is also expected to return from a hamstring tendon avulsion that ended his season in Week 9.
Prescott enters the season 2,746 yards behind Tony Romo for the most passing yards in Cowboys history.
The Cowboys are hopeful a healthier season could lead them back to the playoffs.
