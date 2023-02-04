Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer as new offensive coordinator

article

The Dallas Cowboys have announced that Brian Schottenheimer will be their new offensive coordinator.

Schottenheimer will replace Kellen Moore, who was let go by the Cowboys and then hired by the Chargers.

He's the son of legendary coach Marty Schottenheimer and has 22 years of experience coaching in the NFL.

Schottenheimer served as an offensive consultant for the Cowboys this past season, but has previously served spent time as offensive coordinator.

Head coach Mike McCarthy is expected to call plays next season.