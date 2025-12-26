Cowboys beat division rival Commanders on Christmas Day

article

The Brief The Cowboys defeated the Commanders 30–23 on Christmas Day, led by Dak Prescott’s 307 passing yards and two touchdowns. Prescott and wide receiver Kavontae Turpin feasted on tomahawk steaks on the field after the game. Star kicker Brandon Aubrey also announced that he and his wife are expecting their second child.



The Dallas Cowboys aren’t going to the playoffs, but they didn’t let that stop them from giving their best to division rivals the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day.

Cowboys vs Commanders

What we know:

Dak Prescott threw for 307 yards and had two touchdowns against the Commanders on Thursday.

One of them was an 86-yard catch and run by former TCU star Kavonte Turpin.

Dallas left Washington with a 30 to 23 victory.

What's next:

There’s just one game left in the season, and Prescott wants to play in it and win.

"Again, it depends on how it comes. What's the purpose? What's the reason? Obviously, I understand being approached about it. The conversations we've already had about it are for me to play, and with the season being where it is trying to make sure we finish 8-8-1. That's important. That's important to me. Very proud. There's a lot of pride in that. And I want to go out there and win, most importantly," he said.

The Cowboys finish the season next weekend at the home of the New York Giants.

Christmas Steak Celebration

The team celebrated their win against the Commanders with a big feast.

Prescott and Turpin were dressed in oversized Santa coats as they took big bites out of a tomahawk steak on the field.

Even former Cowboys legend Michael Irvin, who was commentating for the Netflix Christmas Day special, got a taste.

Brandon Aubrey Expecting Baby No. 2

Kicker Brandon Aubrey also shared exciting news with fans on Christmas Day.

He and his wife, Jenn, announced they are expecting their second child.

The couple posted a photo with their son, Colton, and Post Malone on the field. The caption confirmed the pregnancy, saying, "We are so excited to share that Baby Aubrey No. 2 is on the way."