Back issues send Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager to injured list amid career-worst stretch

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The Brief Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was placed on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation, the team said Monday. Seager has been off to a career-worst start to the season, having been held hitless in his last seven games during an 0-27 streak at the plate. Infielder/outfielder Michael Helman was called up from Triple-A Round Rock to replace Seager on the active roster.



After a slow start to the season, one of the Rangers' stars is now dealing with health issues.

Corey Seager heads to injured list

What we know:

The Texas Rangers placed shortstop Corey Seager on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation on Monday.

Seager was scheduled to play on Saturday against the Astros after an off-day on Friday, but woke up with "minor back spasms" and missed both Saturday and Sunday's games.

The move is retroactive to Friday, May 15. Infielder/outfielder Michael Helman was called up from Triple-A Round Rock to take Seager's place on the roster.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 13: Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers anticipates a pitch during the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field on May 13, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By the numbers:

It's been a tough season for Corey Seager so far in 2026.

Seager is batting just .179 on the year, and is currently mired in an 0-27 streak at the plate, the longest hitless streak in his career.

What they're saying:

"He's just too valuable and important to the rest of our season," Texas Rangers president Chris Young said to 105.3 The Fan. "Our anticipation is this will give him the chance to reset mentally."