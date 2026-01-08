College Football Playoff Semifinals: Who, where & when to watch

The Brief Miami and Ole Miss clash in Phoenix in the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday evening. Indiana and Oregon go head-to-head in Atlanta in the Peach Bowl on Friday night. The winner of each game will advance to the CFP National Championship Game later in January.



The College Football Playoff semifinal games kick off tonight, and Mark Cuban has big rooting interest in one team in particular.

2026 Fiesta Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Miami

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Miami Hurricanes meet for the first time since 1951 in the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday evening.

The game is slated to kick off Thursday at 6:30 p.m. central time on ESPN.

Miami comes into the game with a red-hot defense that has only allowed 17 points in two CFP games.

The Hurricanes beat Texas A&M (7) 10-3 in College Station and stunned Ohio State (2), the defending national champions, 24-14 in the Cotton Bowl to get here.

Ole Miss has advanced this far without the architect of the team.

Former head coach Lane Kiffin left the 11-win regular season Rebels in December for the head coaching job at LSU.

The Rebels haven't seemed to mind so far.

They dominated Tulane (11) 41-10 in the CFP First Round, then used a spectacular game from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss to beat Georgia (3) 39-34 in the Sugar Bowl.

New Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding now has more CFP wins (two) than his former boss (zero).

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: DB D'Angelo Ponds #5, QB Fernando Mendoza #15 and RB Roman Hemby #1 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrating on stage after Indiana defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Expand

2026 Peach Bowl: Indiana vs. Oregon

The Hoosiers beat the Ducks 30-20 on the road in the regular season to announce themselves as contenders.

This time around, the winner will earn a spot in the CFP National Championship Game.

The game is slated to kick off Friday at 6:30 p.m. central time on ESPN.

Indiana is the only undefeated team left in the country.

The 14-0 Hoosiers (1) were the only team with a bye in this year's CFP to win their first game, walloping Alabama (1) 38-3 in the Rose Bowl.

They're led by QB Fernando Mendoza, who won the Heisman Trophy earlier this season.

Oregon's only loss was to those undefeated Hoosiers.

They beat James Madison (12) 51-34 in the CFP First Round, then shut out Texas Tech (4) 23-0 to win the Orange Bowl.

This matchup ensures the Big Ten Conference will be featured in this year's championship game.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Mark Cuban speaks onstage during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at Hilton Austin on March 10, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Julia Beverly/WireImage)

Mark Cuban has a hand in Hoosier success

Indiana fans aren't used to success like this.

The Hoosiers, up until this season, had the most losses of any Power Four team in history.

Curt Cignetti clearly doesn't care about the past.

Since 2024, he's 25-2 at Indiana, and Dallas Mavericks minority owner (and Indiana alum) Mark Cuban has been helping him out.

When reached by FOX 4's Steven Dial, Cuban said he's been contributing to the school's Name, Image and Likeness fund.

"I have been. Two years, plus I did an event to help them raise more," Cuban said when reached by email.

Cuban wouldn't say how much he's donated, but did tell Dial he will be at the Peach Bowl on Friday night.

"Yes I'll be there!"