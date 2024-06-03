Sunnyvale teen gymnast wins U.S. junior all-around title

article

While many eyes were on Simone Biles at the 2024 Xfinity Championships in Fort Worth over the weekend, there was another Texas champion.

15-year-old Claire Pease from Sunnyvalde won the U.S. junior all-around title at Dickies Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Pease, who attends World Olympic Gymnastics Academy, also won gold the uneven bars (27.650) and balance beam (27.500).

It is Pease's third major title of the year, with previous wins at the Winter Cup and Core Hydration Classic.

Related article

Several of the best gymnasts from across the country were in Fort Worth this weekend to compete in the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

Simone Biles won all-around gold in the senior women's competition.

Brody Malone won his third career all-around title in the senior men's contest.