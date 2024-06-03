Expand / Collapse search
Sunnyvale teen gymnast wins U.S. junior all-around title

By
Published  June 3, 2024 12:55pm CDT
Fort Worth
FOX 4
article

Claire Pease, second from the left, won the U.S. junior all-around title in Fort Worth Sunday.

FORT WORTH, Texas - While many eyes were on Simone Biles at the 2024 Xfinity Championships in Fort Worth over the weekend, there was another Texas champion.

15-year-old Claire Pease from Sunnyvalde won the U.S. junior all-around title at Dickies Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Pease, who attends World Olympic Gymnastics Academy, also won gold the uneven bars (27.650) and balance beam (27.500).

It is Pease's third major title of the year, with previous wins at the Winter Cup and Core Hydration Classic.

Related

Simone Biles continues Olympic prep by cruising to her 9th U.S. Championships title
article

Simone Biles continues Olympic prep by cruising to her 9th U.S. Championships title

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles won her ninth U.S. Championship at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Sunday.

Several of the best gymnasts from across the country were in Fort Worth this weekend to compete in the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

Simone Biles won all-around gold in the senior women's competition. 

Brody Malone won his third career all-around title in the senior men's contest.