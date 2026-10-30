Cinemark to show upcoming Dallas Cowboys game at Plano West location

The Brief Cinemark has announced it will screen a Dallas Cowboys game at one of its Plano locations this December. Fans can buy tickets to watch the Cowboys' Monday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks starting on November 9. Special concession items will be offered, and there will be appearances from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Cowboys legends, and team mascot Rowdy.



This December, you can watch America's Team on the big screen when Cinemark shows a Dallas Cowboys game at one of their Plano theaters.

Dallas Cowboys on the big screen

What we know:

On Friday, Cinemark announced it will show the Dallas Cowboys' game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, December 7, at its Cinemark West Plano XD and CreenX location.

That Monday Night Football catchup is scheduled to kick off at 7:20 p.m.

Tickets for the showing go on sale Monday, November 9, for Cinemark Movie Rewards members, and the general sale will open on Tuesday, November 10.

The movie theater chain says there will be pregame festivities starting at 5 p.m., including a DJ, games and prizes.

The Hollywood Reporter says unique concessions will be offered like star-shaped pretzels, a "blue Ritz margarita," and exclusive cups featuring Cowboys players.

There will be photo opportunities with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Cowboys legend Darren Woodson, and Cowboys mascot Rowdy.

In September, Cinemark and the Dallas Cowboys announced a partnership that made Cinemark the team's official movie theater.