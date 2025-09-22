CeeDee Lamb sidelined with high-ankle sprain, likely to miss Micah Parsons' return

article

The Brief Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is expected to miss at least the next two games with a high ankle sprain. He suffered the injury while lined up as a running back during Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears. Lamb's injury means he will likely miss the team's next game against the Green Bay Packers, a notable contest as it marks Micah Parsons' return to Dallas.



What Happened?:

In the Cowboys’ game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, CeeDee Lamb suffered a high ankle sprain injury in the first quarter.

The injury occurred during Sunday’s 31‑14 loss to the Chicago Bears. Lamb got hurt in the first quarter, lining up as a running back on a designed carry when linebacker Noah Sewell landed on his left ankle, causing his foot and lower leg to twist. The play resulted in a loss of one yard, though it did not count, due to offsetting penalties.

Lamb was seen pacing back and forth shortly after being helped to the sideline and having his ankle taped. Lamb made it on the field for one more play before exiting the game for good.

After the game, the star wide receiver was seen walking on his own fruition back to the locker room.

Stephen Jones on Lamb's Injury

Local perspective:

Stephen Jones was asked about Lamb’s Injury on 105.3 The Fan on Monday.

"Certainly, he’s got a high ankle sprain and every one of those are different. We’d love to have him back for Green Bay but at the same time we also got to understand the injury is what it is and we’ll play it out," said Stephen Jones.

What's next:

The Dallas Cowboys currently sit at 1-2, while in third place in the NFC East with a 1-1 record in the division. They will need to beat Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers next Sunday night to avoid a 1-3 start.

Here’s a look at their schedule for the remainder of the season:

vs Green Bay Packers

@ New York Jets

@ Carolina Panthers

vs Washington Commanders

@ Denver Broncos

vs Arizona Cardinals

BYE

@ Las Vegas Raiders

vs Philadelphia Eagles

vs Kansas City Chiefs

@ Detroit Lions

vs Minnesota Vikings

vs Los Angeles Chargers

@ Washington Commanders

@ New York Giants

