Ceedee Lamb more concerned with fundamentals than 'circus' catches

article

The Dallas Cowboys have a few days left in Oxnard for training camp before heading out to Arizona for Friday’s preseason game.

Wide receiver Ceedee Lamb is having a good camp after a solid rookie year.

Coach Mike McCarthy said he’s made a big play every day.

But Lamb said working on fundamentals is more important than making flashy plays.

"The circus catches and everything, that’s not playing. Fundamentals is everything to me and I feel like all that other stuff it will come. The opportunity presents itself and when it does then it does. I go to practice thinking I’m going to do my job and I’m going to get it done," he said. "My coach is definitely going to make note of that. He’s going to keep me technically sound."

Advertisement

The Cowboys return home to Frisco next week for the last part of training camp as they begin to cut down the roster for the regular season.