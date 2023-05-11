Byron Nelson tournament underway in McKinney

Some of the world’s top golfers are teeing off in the AT&T Byron Nelson.

The golf tournament got underway Thursday morning at TCP Craig Ranch in McKinney.

It will give Highland Park’s Scottie Scheffler a chance to keep the spotlight as the "local favorite" for himself. Dallas native Jordan Spieth is out due to an injury.

Scheffler said playing at home has its advantages.

"Yeah, home weeks are always nice. It’s good to be able to sleep in my own bed. Um, just spend some time at home. We got a couple of friends coming in this weekend. So, it’ll be good to hang out with everybody," he said. "Always great to be back here at the Nelson. I’ve got special memories playing in this tournament. And so definitely excited to be back."

Scheffler has not played in a PGA event in nearly a month.

His first round begins around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

His group includes Jason Day and two-time defending Nelson champion K.H. Lee.