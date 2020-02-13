Brisket egg rolls added to menu at Globe Life Field after fan vote

article

Baseball fans have spoken and the new item added to concession stands at Globe Life Field will be brisket egg rolls.

Jennie Loy's recipe was the fan favorite, beating The Rangers Bomb and Steak Finger Relleno.

The brisket egg rolls include shredded meat and shredded veggies in a fried egg roll wrapper. It will be offered at four food stands at the brand new baseball stadium.

Loy not only gets bragging rights, she also won two tickets to the Rangers home opener. The Rangers will host the Los Angeles Angels on March 31.