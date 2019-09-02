Braves offer free tickets to fans displaced by Hurricane Dorian

article

In a tough week when people are being ordered to leave their homes because of the threat of a hurricane, the Atlanta Braves have offered something to give them a few hours of enjoyment.

The Braves extended an invitation Monday to anyone who has evacuated to Atlanta due to mandatory evacuations in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian to be their guests for 1 of 2 games this week.

The Braves will offer complimentary tickets to all residents of coastal Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina who have been displaced due to mandatory evacuations.

The free ticket offer is good for the Tuesday night game against Toronto and the Thursday night game against Washington.

In addition, all the proceeds from the 50/50 raffle on those dates will benefit the Red Cross efforts for the hurricane.

“We welcome those who have been evacuated from their homes and we hope we can take their minds off the storm for a few hours,” said Derek Schiller, Braves President and CEO. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are impacted.”

Residents who show a valid driver’s license from the specific coastal zip codes that are under a mandatory evacuation will be eligible to take advantage of this offer.

Tickets can only be claimed at the SunTrust Park Ticket Office windows (while supplies last) beginning at noon this Tuesday and Thursday. Tickets are complimentary and should not be resold.

Each ticket will include free access to Hope & Will’s Sandlot, a state of the art kid’s zone with a rock-climbing wall, zip line and carnival games, as well as a discounted A-List pricing on specific menu items in the park.

For more information and other ways to donate, please visit www.braves.com/hurricanerelief.