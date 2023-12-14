Brandon Aubrey named NFC special teams player of the week, hopes to keep kicking streak going in Buffalo

article

The Dallas Cowboys are determined to keep their winning streak alive.

Dallas has won five straight games. If the Cowboys can keep that streak going Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, they will clinch a playoff spot for the third straight year.

The Cowboys are 10-3. The Bills are 7-6 but coming off a big win of their own in Kansas City last week.

Buffalo needs a win to climb back into playoff contention.

Related article

Even though the Bills have a worse record, they’re slightly favored to beat Dallas on Sunday.

Cowboy’s kicker Brandon Aubrey said Buffalo is a tough place to kick. But he is determined to prove what he can do.

Aubrey was named the NFC’s special teams player of the week after his huge game against the Eagles last Sunday.

He is a perfect 30 for 30 on field goal attempts so far in his rookie season and wants to keep that momentum going.

"I go out an hour before warmup to see what the conditions are, finding things in the stand I can focus on for my line, for aiming points and stuff like that. It’s part of the process," he said.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey talks to reporters about Sunday's game in Buffalo.

"They got Josh Allen as a great quarterback. He can throw the ball. He got a strong arm. He can run the ball. They got good receivers. So, it’s going to be a big challenge for us but I think we’ll be ready," added cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The Bills’ quarterback is second in the NFL in touchdown passes this season, behind only Dak Prescott.

But Allen also leads the league in interceptions thrown.

Related article

Sunday’s game in Buffalo is on FOX 4.

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.