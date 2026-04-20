Brandon Aubrey and Dallas Cowboys reach record-breaking contract deal, according to reports

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The Brief Brandon Aubrey has reportedly signed a record-breaking four-year, $28 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys. The deal makes Aubrey the highest-paid kicker in NFL history, earning an average of $7 million per season. Neither Aubrey nor the Cowboys have officially commented, but the deal follows months of "journey" negotiations.



The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly reached a deal with Brandon Aubrey to make him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.

Brandon Aubrey Contract

What we know:

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Aubrey and the team signed a four-year contract extension worth $28 million.

At $7 million per year, the 31-year-old surpasses Harrison Butker's $6.4 million salary with the Kansas City Chiefs, making him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.

What they're saying:

Aubrey and the Cowboys have yet to comment on the new contract.

The backstory:

Rumors spread in February that Aubrey was asking for $10 million a season on his next contract, while the Cowboys were offering around $7 million per season.

The Cowboys kicker and his wife, Jenn, left comments on several Instagram posts discussing the rumors, calling them "fake" and "false."

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Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones told reporters at NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that talks with Aubrey were a "journey," and didn't go into specifics about the length or value of the offer.

"We'd been in talks with Aubrey, you know, even before the season started," Jones said at the time. "We haven't been able to get to a point when we can all agree. We'd love to get 'em done, but we'd love to get him done."

By the numbers:

Aubrey's three seasons with the Cowboys have given him the standing to ask for a record-breaking contract.

In his first three seasons in the NFL, the former soccer player has made 85.7% of his field goal attempts. Against the Detroit Lions last season, Aubrey made three field goals of 55 or more yards, the first kicker in NFL history to do so.

He's been a three-time Pro Bowl selection and an All-Pro since the Cowboys signed him out of the UFL in 2023.