Blues score 2 power-play goal in final minute, top Stars 2-1

article

Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O'Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday.

Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O'Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage.

St. Louis extended its home ice point streak to 12 games, going 11-0-1 during the run. Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues.

Jason Robertson scored a second-period goal for Dallas, which had a four-game winning streak snapped.

The Blues' two goals came after Braden Holtby had stymied them for most of the contest.

O'Reilly converted from the slot after a shot hit the backboard and bounced in front of the net. Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen was given a slashing penalty on the O'Reilly goal, which set up Kyrou's power-play tally.

Robertson scored his 12th of the season off a goal-mouth scramble. He poked the puck past Binnington at 9:16.

The Stars were coming off a 3-2 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, snapping the Penguins' 10-game winning streak. Robertson, who has points in his last seven games, assisted on all three goals in that win.

MORE: Dallas Stars Coverage

SAME SCORE

The teams had played three times this season prior to Sunday's contest and all three ended up 4-1. The Blues won two.

UP NEXT

Stars: Host Seattle on Wednesday

Advertisement

Blues: Host Seattle on Thursday.