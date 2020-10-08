Baylor pauses football-related activities due to COVID-19 test results

Baylor University has suspended all of its football-related activities because of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

The school said the suspension is a precautionary measure and will allow it to evaluate recent positive tests and complete contact tracing.

“Health and wellness will always be our top priority," Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a statement. "We are taking all possible precautions and our focus remains playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on Oct. 17."

The campus community has seen a fluctuation in cases since the first home game September 26.

The 300 freshman who took part in the tradition of running onto the field before the game were all given Bluetooth bracelets for contact tracing. Baylor then conducted random tests on those students.

As of Thursday, there are 79 active cases at Baylor.

Two of Baylor’s games this season were cancelled due to COVID-19 – home games against Louisiana Tech and Houston.

This weekend is a scheduled a bye-week for the Bears.