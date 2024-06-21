Expand / Collapse search

AT&T Stadium shows off grow lights for real grass at Copa America

By
Published  June 21, 2024 11:44am CDT
Arlington
FOX 4

Copa America: USMNT comes to AT&T Stadium Sunday

Copa America gets underway on Thursday and you can watch the action on FOX. The USMNT is facing off against Bolivia on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. FOX's John Strong talks about the U.S. chances in the tournament and Lionel Messi.

ARLINGTON, Texas - Thousands of soccer fans will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington this weekend to watch Copa America games.

The stadium will host three games, including the U.S. Men's National Team game against Bolivia on Sunday.

RELATED: Copa America 2024: Your guide to team groups, schedules, and top players

The tournament will also serve as a test ahead of the 2026 World Cup, where the stadium will host 9 games.

One of the changes at the stadium is a swap from turf to real grass.

AT&T Stadium posted a video showing rows of grow lights to help the newly-planted grass.

Ground crews have been working for weeks to prep the playing surface.

It will be tested on Friday when Peru takes on Chile.

You can watch the game on FS1.

Copa America Games at AT&T Stadium

  • Friday, June 21 - Peru vs. Chile
  • Sunday, June 23 - USA vs. Bolivia
  • Friday, July 5 - Quarterfinal Match